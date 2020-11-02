Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

