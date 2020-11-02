Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after buying an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ELAN stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,580 shares of company stock valued at $854,216. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

