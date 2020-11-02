Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 133,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $102.61 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

