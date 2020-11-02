Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

NYSE GD opened at $131.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

