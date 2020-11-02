Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,781.20.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.