Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $231.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.52 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

