Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

