Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $815,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $157.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

