Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

HON stock opened at $164.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.