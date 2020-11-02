Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in McKesson by 15,252.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

