Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.