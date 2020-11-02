Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.