Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period.

Shares of PWR opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

