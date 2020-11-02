Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $261,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE:SJI opened at $19.27 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

