Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 259,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 995,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $69.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

