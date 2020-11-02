ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) released its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ITT stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Get ITT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.