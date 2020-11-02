iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

