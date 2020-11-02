iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after purchasing an additional 465,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $158,550,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.