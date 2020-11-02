iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,189,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,423,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 113,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

