iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 26.5% in October

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

