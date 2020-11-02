iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ACWX stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

