iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,984 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

