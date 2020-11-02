IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.67 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $185.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

