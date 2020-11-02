Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):

10/29/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2020 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/29/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

9/9/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $225,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

