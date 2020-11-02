Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $314.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

