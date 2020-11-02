Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $24.67 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

