International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)’s (IAG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246.13 ($3.22).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 96.44 ($1.26) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.59.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

