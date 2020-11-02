Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2,519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 204,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 196,465 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Intel by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.