Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. Insperity also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.35-4.53 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $107.69.
In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $198,455.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
