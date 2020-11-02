Insider Buying: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth $139,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Inovalon by 102.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 182,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

