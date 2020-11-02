Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $1,006,806. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Inovalon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.