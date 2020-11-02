Injective Protocol Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00005448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,458,281 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

