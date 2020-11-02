Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

