Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

