Independent Research Reiterates €490.00 Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)

Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €484.00 ($569.41).

RAA stock opened at €643.50 ($757.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €659.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €538.39. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

