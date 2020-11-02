Independent Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €85.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.67 ($100.78).

Shares of WCH opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Friday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.69 and its 200-day moving average is €70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

