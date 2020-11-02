Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $13.33 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. CIBC started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

