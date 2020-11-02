Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $13.33 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 504,487 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

