IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,160 at Credit Suisse Group

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (up from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI plc (IMI.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037.19 ($13.55).

Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 977.16. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

