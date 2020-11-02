Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 124,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 689.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 186.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE LNT opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

