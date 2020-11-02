Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 60,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 198,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of State Street by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $58.90 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

