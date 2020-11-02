Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $477.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.71. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

