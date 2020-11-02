Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,448 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 440.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 86.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

