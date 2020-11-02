Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $88.17 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

