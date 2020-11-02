Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in General Mills by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

