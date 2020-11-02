Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.67 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.