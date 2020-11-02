Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 93.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $81.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

