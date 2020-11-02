Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 382.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 685,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS opened at $63.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

