Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 6,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

