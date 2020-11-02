Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,563.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.94 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.